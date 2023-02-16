Mark W. Leckrone, 73, of Edwardsville, formerly of Staunton, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 1:16 pm with his family by his side.
Mark was born on March 17, 1949 in Alton, IL, to William E. and Shirley M. (Luckert) Leckrone. On November 26, 1971 in Belleville, IL, he married the love of his life, Linda S. Wise, who survives.
Mark grew up the son of a Methodist pastor, moving from Thompson, to Pocahontas, to Caseyville, where he met Linda. Upon graduating from Collinsville High School in 1967, he entered the United States Coast Guard. He attended college at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and education. In 1976, Mark began his career as an educator in Worden, IL, teaching middle school special education and coaching basketball. Mark’s career pride was in the vocational program he developed for students with special needs at Southwestern High School, where he retired in 2005.
One of Mark’s greatest passions was serving in church. He and Linda served as youth directors at St. John’s United Methodist Church, and after moving to Staunton, he became involved in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, directing Bible School, and serving on church leadership committees. Mark went on to serve his Lord at Faith Fellowship and River of Life, leading small groups and working with the parking lot crew for many years.
Mark also loved spending time outdoors gardening and mowing and was a skilled landscaper. He owned and operated Tidy Turf Lawn & Garden for 30 years. He had a passion for baseball, coaching his sons for many years in Staunton Little League, and enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinal baseball. Going to spring training was a favorite. Mark always enjoyed cooking for family and friends with Linda and sharing a meal with those he loved most. His laughter was contagious, and he always left others smiling. With his passing, Mark is leaving behind a legacy of love, generosity, and joy.
Along with his wife, Linda, he is survived by his children, Josh (Michelle) Leckrone of Highland, IL, and Jarrod (Racheal) Leckrone of Moro, IL, his six grandchildren, Kaden, Kamryn, Grady, Keegan, Alissa, and Taylor, an uncle, Donald E Lukert of Godfrey, IL, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary (Kari) Wise of Marine, IL, and a sister-in-law, Linda K. Leckrone of Edwardsville, IL.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is entrusted with cremation. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials can be made to Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors "I.C.O.P.S", Stillwater Memory Care and/or A Guiding Light LLC.
