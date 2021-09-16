Mark W. Case, age 67, of Bethalto, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at OSF St. Anthony Health Care with his family by his side.
He was born January 2, 1954, in Alton, the son of Loyal and Sally (Wallace) Case. He married Rita Heiderscheid on October 18, 1980, in Bethalto and she survives.
Mark loved music and riding his Harley. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking trips with his friends, “The Moss Hollow Buddies.” Mark had worked for Centaur and most recently, Nestle-Purina. He will be remembered as a spiritual man, who went to many area churches and prayed with and ministered to many.
In addition to his wife, Rita; he is survived by two children and their spouses, Steven and Ashley Case of Bethalto, and Lisa and “T” Ward of Bethalto; his siblings and their spouses, Cindy Williams, Kevin and Ellen Case, Jamie Ragan, Jeff and Chris Case, Kim and Dennis Aurand, and Jill Case; his three grandchildren, Levi Case, Emmarie Case, and Kameron Ward; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
A funeral service will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens at a later date.
