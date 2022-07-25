Mark Richardson, 70, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Christian Northeast Medical Center.
He was born on October 7, 1951 in Alton, the son of Edgar and Alice (Connoyer) Richardson. Mark married Deborah McRevey on August 25, 1976 in Alton and she survives.
Mark had worked at Amoco as a Chief Operator for many years. He was a member of the Standard Torch Club. Mark was an avid fisherman who loved working on things and riding his Harley. He enjoyed camping and fishing at Montauk State Park. Mark will be remembered for his love for his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Debbie; he is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law, Shelby Richardson, Kyle and Rachel Richardson, and Matt Richardson; a sister, Debbie and Rick Bligh; five grandchildren, Bailey, Maddox, Zoie, Axel, and Logan; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of service at Noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Fr. Chris Uhl OMV officiating.
Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.