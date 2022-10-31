Mark Richards

Mark Carson Richards, 70, of Nashville, Illinois passed away at 1:56 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Aspen Creek of Troy. He was born August 25, 1952 in Nashville, Illinois, a son of the late William J. “Bill” and Mary Joanna (Carson) Richards. He worked for L. Wolf Construction from August 10, 1981 until April 11, 2019 as an estimator. He enjoyed his days of hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and playing pool. Mark had a love for his dogs, enjoyed a good barbeque and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a daughter, Erica (Kevin Hiatt) Richards of Troy; a son, Dustin (Emily) Richards of Granite City; three grandchildren, Dustin Richards Jr., Samantha Johns and Sophia Johns; a brother, Gary (Ruthann) Richards of Nashville; a sister, Gail (Kurt) Schamel of St. Louis; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Granite City APA or to Partners for Pets in Troy and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com