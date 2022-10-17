Mark Christopher Radcliff Sr., 63, died at 11:38 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home in Wood River. Born August 25, 1959 in Alton, he was the son of Allen F. and Lavonne (Jones) Radcliff. Mr. Radcliff is survived by three sons, Lewis Radcliff of Brighton, Charles Radcliff of Bunker Hill, and Mark Radcliff Jr. of Alton, five brothers, Jay Radcliff of Cottage Hills, Aaron Radcliff of Alton, Allen Radcliff of Greenfield, John Radcliff of Alton, and Scott Radcliff of Roxana, and a sister, Julia Spears of Alton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Greg William Radcliff and Rodger Radcliff. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two injured in Alton fight, one critical
- Man sentenced for fatal DUI crash
- County seeks forfeiture of catalytic converters
- Supply chain issues impact Alton Starbucks
- Wood River to host Chili Cook-Off
- Free breakfast on Veterans Day
- Heyen resigns from LC Board of Trustees
- Woman facing felony charges
- Jeanne Bourland
- Stanley Bland