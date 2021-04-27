Mark Lynn Gentry, 64, of Alton, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on September 15, 1956 in East Alton, the son of Lester L. and Bonita R. (Sever) Gentry.
Mark was a self-employed mechanic. He enjoyed boats, motorcycles and cars.
Survivors include his son, Corey (Amber) Gentry of Wood River; a brother, John Gentry of South Roxana; and a sister, Lisa Gentry of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held at this time.
Memorials can be made to The American Heart Association.
