Beloved member of the Alton community, Mark Richard Harris, 61, passed on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 17, 1961 in Alton, he was the son of Richard L. and Kathryn A. (West) Harris. Mark retired as Deputy Fire Chief from the Alton Fire Department in May 2018. He married Corinne M. Brietzke on February 2, 2015; she survives. Also surviving is his grandson, Wyatt Downey of Godfrey, his brother, Eric Harris (Nancy) of East Alton, nephew, Josh Harris of East Alton, niece, Jessica Harris of Alton, and his former spouse, Valorie Harris (Susan Kidder) of Alton, his step-daughter, Rebecca Brietzke (Mark Karnes) of Fulton, MO, and his step-son, Terry Brietzke (Meagan) of Ft. Worth, TX. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tobin Harris.
Mark is remembered fondly for his unparalleled commitment to his family, friends, and community. He was a proud resident of Alton, being born and raised here, graduating from Alton High School (1979) and Lewis and Clark College, working at National Foods, Casa Gallardo, the Owens-Illinois mold shop, and serving as a firefighter for 27 years in the Alton Fire Department. He was a member of the Muddy Rivers-Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS), International Association of Firefighters 1255, and a board member of the Alton Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union. Mark looked forward to his annual golf and fishing trips that he took with his lifelong buddies and wife. He cherished being grandfather to Wyatt, supporting him in martial arts, soccer, and baseball. His encyclopedic knowledge of music, sports, and trivia helped complete many crossword puzzles and was much appreciated at trivia nights. Mark could always be counted on to break the ice with strangers, carry on a warm conversation, lend a helping hand, or crack a joke to make people smile. Mark was a towering man with a deep and booming voice, who filled a room and all our hearts with his larger-than-life personality.
Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Jon Davis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois-www.nkfi.org. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com