Mark C. "Doc" Love, 78, formerly of Maryville, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021.
He was born March 21, 1943 in Alton, the only son of Marvin and Fern (McLaughlin) Love.
Following his graduation from high school, he was employed at Laclede Steel before being drafted into the U.S. Army, serving his country from December of 1965 to December of 1967, stationed at Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne, completing 26 jumps.
After his service, he worked for General Motors for 30 years before retiring in 1999. "Doc" also worked with his father at the AMOCO refinery, taking over the General Contracting business when his father retired.
He was a proud member of the Wood River Masonic Lodge #1062.
"Doc" loved being with family and friends. He almost always loved telling his "tall stories" with a good ending. He was known for exaggerating some of his stories.
On December 30, 1989 in Branson, MO, he married Debbie Bettis. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughters and son-in-law, Tracy and Tom Haselhorst in Florida, Christina Valdes of South Roxana; sons and daughter-in-law, Cody Love of St. Louis, Eric and Ann Valdes of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Jennifer Haselhorst, Eric Haselhorst, Erica Shemonia, Hannah Hayes, Shane Valdes and Kynlee Vannoy; great grandchildren, Ella, Rhett, Kenzo and Hudson; and sisters, Linda (Robert) Simms of South Roxana and Jean Wratchford.
He was preceded in death his parents; son, David Love; and brother-in-law, Paul Wratchford.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Monday, November 15 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Mr. Jerry Bailie will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials are suggested to The Wounded Warriors Project.