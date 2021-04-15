Mark D. Winegardner, 40, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He was born Sept. 26, 1980 in Mesa, AZ.
Mark worked as a telemarketer. He was very persistent in both his work and his personal life. He also enjoyed playing video games.
Survivors include his son Tyler Winegardner of Wood River; his mother and stepfather, Denise and George Schmidt of Dupo, IL; his grandmother, Sharon Winegardner of Mesa, AZ; his siblings, Crystal Wilson of St. Louis, MO, Sarah (Matt) Schultz of Festus, MO, Jami Schmidt of Farmington, MO, Brandon Coplin of Dupo, and Jeremy (Oretha White) Staley of Cottage Hills; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mark’s family will hold private services.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com