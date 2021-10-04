Mark Colbert, 58, died at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Sunset Health Care Center in Union, MO. He was born March 5, 1963 in Alton, IL, the son of Robert E. and Judith (LeClaire) Colbert, Sr. Mark enjoyed going for walks and shooting pool, but most of all he loved spending time with his dogs, Bick and Teddy, who are now with him once again. Surviving are one brother, Robert Colbert, Jr. of Alton, IL, one sister, Terry Colbert (Robert Robinette) of Alton, IL, and one nephew, James Colbert. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com