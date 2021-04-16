Mark Charles Strelow, 79, passed away at 1:47 pm on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on August 23, 1941 in St Louis, MO to Reverend Julius and Louise (Reiss) Strelow.
He married Betty Elizabeth Tamminga on December 20, 1986. She survives.
Mark proudly served in the Air Force from 1961 until 1965 and later worked as a Machinist for McDonnell Douglas.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Per the family's request, cremation rites will be accorded. A private Memorial Service will be held April 27, 2021 at Ashbury Village. Pastor Greg Linscott will officiate.
Interment with Military Honors will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Activity Department at Asbury Village in Godfrey.
