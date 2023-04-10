Hartford, Mark Ariel Mathus, 61, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Born, February 13, 1962, in Alton, he was the son of Howard and Priscilla (Young) Mathus.
Mark graduated from Roxana High School and Bailey Technical School. He was an auto mechanic working in dealerships and automotive businesses in Southwestern Missouri and the Alton/Wood River area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
His parents pre-deceased him. He is survived by his children Meagan Cheong, of Springfield, Missouri and Jeffrey (Drew Tucker) Mathus of Belleville, Illinois; Grandchildren, Lennon Becker and Calli Cheong of Springfield, Missouri. He is also survived of by his sister, Pam (Kenneth) Grohman of Bloomington, Indiana and a niece, Vanessa Beatty of Beaver Creek, OH. He is also survived by his fur baby and constant companion, Maddie.
A memorial visitation celebrating Mark's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.