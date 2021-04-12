Mark Allen Spraggs Sr., 62, of Alton passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. He was born December 19, 1958 in Alton to Gentry and Vivian (Trammel) Spraggs. He married Brenda Ehlers September 30, 1978 in Godfrey. Mark enjoyed working on cars.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Spraggs of Alton; three sons, Mark A. Spraggs Jr. and (Kim) of Staunton, James (Heather) Spraggs of Bunker Hill and Tim Spraggs of Alton; eight grandchildren; two great grandbabies and a brother, James Spraggs of Wood River.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Phil, Tom and Ross Spraggs.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.