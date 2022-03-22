Marjorie Wooten

Marjorie Ann Wooten of Wood River, IL unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Beloved wife of Paul Wayne Wooten for almost 60 years; loving daughter of the late Elmo “Dusty” Rhodes and Eleanor (nee Juneau) Rhodes of Wood River, IL; dear sister of Marilyn (Richard) Underkofler of Highland, Indiana; devoted mother of David Wooten of Wood River, IL, Jane (late Scot “Whitey”) Emerick of Wood River, IL and Edward (Anissa) Wooten of Godfrey, IL; proud grandmother of Isabella Wooten, Adam Wooten and Aaron Wooten.
Marge graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School, Wood River, IL, and studied music and art at the Ursuline Convent, Alton, IL. She was the organist and choir director of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church (Holy Angels Parish) for over 70 years. She also gave piano lessons to countless numbers of students in the Wood River area; often at no charge.
Services: A celebration of her life will be held at Holy Angels Parish (formerly St. Bernard’s Catholic Church), 345 E. Acton Ave., Wood River, IL on Thursday, March 24 at 11am. Visitation with family and friends at 9:30am. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery, Wood River, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Marks Mortuary, Wood River, IL is in charge of the arrangements.