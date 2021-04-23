Marjorie A. Schmidt, 82, passed away 10:06 am, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her residence.
Born December 23, 1938 in Fairfield, IL, she was the daughter of Alanzo E. and Golda (Hampton) Withrow.
She had worked as a registered nurse for Alton Memorial Hospital for 15 years, then at Eunice C. Smith Home for 27 years before retiring.
Surviving are two sons, Brian Schmidt and Kenny Schmidt both of Hartford; three grandchildren, Heather Schmidt, Nathan Schmidt and Brian "B.J." Schmidt; brother, Alanzo M. (Pamela) Schmidt of Wood River; sister, Mary Linda Morey of Bunker Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Patrick Schmidt; and brother-in-law, John M. Morey.
Private service with burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.