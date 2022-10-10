Marjorie McGraw

Marjorie Jean McGraw, 91, died at 12:17 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. She was born November 16, 1930 in Alton the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Brown) Jun. She was an active member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and then SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, where she loved to volunteer with her husband. On November 18, 1950 in Alton, she married George James McGraw, and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2010. Surviving are two daughters, Kathy DiPaolo of Alton, Marcia Houchens (Robert) of Godfrey, two sons, Mike McGraw (Pat) of Washington, IL, Dave McGraw of California, one daughter in law, Peggy McGraw of St. Louis, nine grandchildren, Kyle DiPaolo, Katie DiPaolo, Anna Houchens, Taylor Houchens, Emily Zygmont (Travis), Brian McGraw (Lacy), Ellen McGraw, Andrew McGraw and Matthew McGraw, three great grandchildren, Nicholas DiPaolo, Elsie McGraw and Avari Zygmont, one brother, Richard Jun (Sharon) of Ohio and one sister, Charlotte Delaney of Herrin, IL, numerous; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Marilyn Lamaster. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Alter Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
- ISP warns of highway shooter in the Metro East
- Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash
- Two dead in Hamel-area crash
- Guilty verdict in Granite City murder
- Alpine Coaster opens in Grafton
- Village moving on new site for coffee shop
- 46-year sentence in Woodburn murder
- Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
- Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death