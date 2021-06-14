Marjorie L. (Smith) Vaughn passed away at 10:45 AM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Integrity Health Care in Godfrey.
Marjorie was born on November 2, 1925, in St. Louis, MO to Stephen Smith and Helen Weiler. After Stephen’s death in 1928, Helen married James Maclean. Helen and James raised Marjorie from her earliest years.
After high school, Marjorie studied Fine Arts at Washington University. On November 10, 1948, Marjorie married her beloved husband of 50 years, Albert Heaton Vaughn. He preceded her in death on September 25, 1998.
Marjorie was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was active in the Altar Society, also serving as president. Along with her children attending St. Mary’s School, she was involved with the School and Home Club, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Brownies. Marjorie was a homemaker who loved family, friends, the arts and was an avid sports fan and lifetime member of the Baseball Cardinal “Knot Hole Gang”. She also worked part time for her husband in the Algon Corporation (Burger Chef).
Surviving are six children, Albert “Chip” (Trisha) Vaughn Jr., Jeffrey (Mary) Vaughn, Richard (Sheila) Vaughn, Patricia (Steve) Galbreath, Katherine (Martin) Perez and David Vaughn; sixteen grandchildren, Daniel, Amy, Cara, Peter, Greg, Marie, Brigid, Clare, Kateri, Natani, Amanda, Matthew, Stephen, Sarah, Leah and Danielle; twenty great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jan Vaughn, many nieces, nephews and good friends.
In addition to her husband, and her parents, Marjorie is preceded in death by a son, Gregory Vaughn; a daughter-in-law, Trisha Vaughn, and two sisters, Anita and Elizabeth.
Visitation will be from 9 AM to 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, Thursday June 17, 2021, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
Interment will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
