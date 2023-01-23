Marjorie Iberg

Marjorie E. “Marge” Iberg, age 96 of Marine, IL, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.
She was born on Thursday, September 16, 1926, in Marine, IL, the daughter of Ben and Carrie (nee Hilby) Hess.
On Saturday, September 17, 1949, she married Ray H. Iberg at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Marine, IL, who passed away on Thursday, February 11, 1999.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church; Altar Society of the church; Apostles of the Divine Mercy @ church; Oak Brook Golf Course; Marine Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary - Marine.
Born at Marine; grew up on farm north of Marine. She graduated from Highland High School in 1944. She was a secretary at the Madison County Auditor's Office for seven years. Mrs. Iberg raised her family and then worked as a secretary at Schantz and Sons for 18 years, retiring in 1988. In 1988 - 1989, she attended SIU-E and took a course on appraisals. She enjoyed playing golf, following the stock market and wintering in North Padre Island, Texas and Orange Beach, Alabama. She was a devout Catholic, receiving all her sacraments at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, Illinois. She enjoyed following her grandchildren's activities.
Survivors include:
Son - Donald J. (Cindy) Iberg, Marine, IL
Grandchild - Casey J. Iberg, Marine, IL
Grandchild - Brandy L. (Billy) Holman, Marine, IL
Grandchild - Clay D. "Bones" (Tiffany) Iberg, Marine, IL
Great Grandchild - Jace S. Holman
Great Grandchild - Maveric G. Holman
Great Grandchild - Brayden J. Iberg
Great Grandchild - Addyson S. "Addy" Iberg
Great Grandchild - Hunter S. Iberg
Great Grandchild - Stetson F. Iberg.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Ben William Hess - Died 7/22/1959
Mother - Carrie Elizabeth Hess Thalmann (nee Hilby) - Died 12/28/1991
Husband - Ray H. Iberg - Died 02/11/1999
Son - James M. Iberg - Died 9/26/1973 @ age 22
Brother - Kenneth B. "Boots" Hess - Died 12/22/2003
Sister - Bernadine H. Helmer - Died 11/12/1951
Brother - Vincent P. Hess - Died 2/13/2000
Brother - Russell D. Hess - Died 12/3/1961.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL, with Rev. Father Paul Habing, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Estate in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Church Maintenance Fund or Masses.