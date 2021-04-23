Marjorie Ann Culbreath, 64, died at 1:35 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 17, 1957 in Bradenton, FL the daughter of the late John Leroy and Patricia A. (Thompson) Tomlinson Sr.
She was a member of the Season Sister’s at the Rufuge Church in St. Charles, MO and was a U.S. Army disabled veteran. Surviving are two daughters, Angela Landreth (Roger) of Godfrey and Wolf Kershner (Ben) of Ashville, N.C., five grandchildren, Silas, Ramona, Milo, Nathaniel and Amber, one brother, John Leroy Thomlinson Jr. (Lynne) of St. Peters, MO, and two sisters, C. Jeanne Jochens (Rodney Jochens) of Sarasota, FL and Irene Dodson of St. Charles, MO. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at her daughter, Angela Landreth home. A graveside service will be at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
