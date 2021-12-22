Marion Springer, 81, died at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home. Born December 24, 1939 in Pittsfield, IL, he was the son of Sarah Margaret (Peel) Springer. Mr. Springer served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a machinist for the Olin Corporation. He enjoyed winemaking, fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting, and metal detecting. Surviving are six children, Rosalie Belcher of Edwardsville, Doreen Bechel of Godfrey, Deanna Miller (David) of Moro, Jody Torres (Ricky) of Cottage Hills, Jeff Springer (Laurie) of Bethalto, and Timmy Springer (Kim) of Wood River. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and his former wife Marion R. Springer of Alton. He was preceded in death by his companion, Julanne Goode, two sisters, five brothers, and a great grandchild. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com