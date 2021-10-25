Marion Reed, 68, of South Roxana passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born August 25, 1953 in Alton, IL. Marion enjoyed reading in her free time. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons, Corey Mitchell of Springfield, GA and Brian Eggers of South Roxana; mother, Joyce (Brown) Fields of East Alton; sister, Cynthia Huffman of East Alton; grandchildren, Taylor, Heather, Haley, Eric, Zackery, Alexis, Hailey, Tyler, Mackenzie and Breyden; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edmond Reed and two brothers, James and Robert Reed.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guest book available at www.paynicfh.com.