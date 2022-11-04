Marilyn Peal – Clyde, 66, passed away at 12:56am on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 20, 1955, in Paducah, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Stanley and Dolores (Douglas) Peal. She married Robert Clyde on April 20, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he survives. Other survivors include her siblings: Arlene and Benjamin Bickett of Alton, Kelly and Jim Fulkrod of Dorsey, Rebecca Carter of Alton, a sister in law: Helen Dooley of Melbourne, Florida, a niece: Nikki Colton, a great niece: Meredith, two great nephews: Carson, Austin, and many other extended family and friends.
Marilyn was employed at the Heart Health Center in St. Louis as a billing specialist for many years prior to her retirement. She loved gardening, yard sales, couponing, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Larry Peal, Jay Dooley, a nephew: Steven Dooley, and a niece: Sarah Raymond.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10am until time of funeral services at 11am on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Road, Alton, Illinois. Rev. Mark Scandrett will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the 5A’s.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.