Marilyn M. Kapp, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.
She was born on September 23, 1928, in Trenton, IL, the daughter of Alex and Margaret (nee Kaufman) Montgomery.
On May 03, 1947, she married Nelson H. Kapp at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Trenton, IL,. He passed away on December 13, 2016.
She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.
Marilyn was born at the family home, where she grew up. She was a graduate of Trenton High School in 1946. She worked as Underwriter for Standard Underwriting Agency in St. Louis. After her children were in school she worked at Gentemane Chevrolet Oldsmobile (now Steve Schmitt Chevrolet) in the accounting dept.. She retired after 25 years. Marilyn was an accomplished musician, playing the piano and pipe organ. She studied music at McKendree College for several years and served as Organist at Trenton Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to the Western United States, Hawaii and Florida. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan and loved cooking, sewing and reading.
Survivors include :
Daughter - Diane M. (Chris) Duncan, Saint Jacob, IL
Son - Richard V. "Rick" (Doris) Kapp, Marine, IL
Grandchild - Kyle A. (Jonnie) Kapp, Saint Jacob, IL
Grandchild - Kraig N. (Amber) Kapp, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild - Ryan N. Duncan, Saint Jacob, IL
Grandchild - Joshua J. Duncan, Saint Jacob, IL
Great Grandchild - Kinslei R. Kapp, Pocahontas, IL
Great Grandchild - Kade N. Kapp, Pocahontas, IL
She was preceded in death by :
Father - Alex --- Montgomery - Died 1986
Mother - Margaret G. Montgomery nee Kaufman - Died 7/12/1976
Husband - Nelson H. Kapp - Died 12/13/2016
Brother - PFC Vernon O. Montgomery - Died 3/2/1945 WW II Battle of the Bulge
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Services will be at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Father Pat Jakel officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.