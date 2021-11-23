Marilyn June Whittington, 90, died at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Country Comfort Retirement Home in Elmwood, IL.
Marilyn was born on July 27, 1931 in Alton. She was a daughter of the late Cleo Milton & Winnie Blanche (Eads) Waters.
Marilyn & Jack Allen Whittington, Sr. were married on January 25, 1954 in Desoto County, Mississippi. He passed away November 17, 2007.
She started working for the Bank of Alton as a Teller, when it sold, she worked for the 1st National Bank of Wood River & its many changes, staying there throughout her working years.
In 1993 Marilyn and Jack retired to Lakeview, AR on beautiful Lake Bull Shoals and the White River. Marilyn enjoyed fishing with Jack, volunteering at the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bull Shoals Fire Department’s resale shop and visiting with her two sisters and many friends. Marilyn enjoyed bird watching in their country home. She will be remembered for her wonderful apple pies and cinnamon rolls.
Survivors include one son, Jack Allen Whittington, Jr., & Su of Springfield, IL; one daughter, Vickie Lynn Rayburn & Randy of Marquette Heights, IL; two grandchildren, Kimberly June Kuhl & Roger of Cantrall, IL, Candace D. Whittington of Peoria, IL; two great-grandchildren, Emmett Kuhl and Aurora June Kuhl both of Cantrall; one sister, Phyllis Van De Mark of Bull Shoals, AR; one sister-in-law, Mary Nelson of Groveland, CA; three brothers-in-law, Robert Leiner & Tam of Jerseyville, IL, Larry Leiner & Consuelo of Godfrey, IL, Kenneth Baldwin of Jerseyville, IL; several nieces & nephews.
Marilyn will be deeply missed by her grand-kitties “Odie” & “CeCe” whom she dearly loved.
Besides Jack & her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Hambleton; one sister-in-law, Wanda Baldwin; two brothers-in-law, David Hambleton, Douglas Van De Mark.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 2223 Sheridan Rd, Pekin, IL, where she was a member. Pastor Stephen Barnes will be officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2021 at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, IL.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Central Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614, www.ALZ.org or to the TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554, www.tapsshelter.org.
Gray Funeral Home of Wood River is in charge of arrangements.