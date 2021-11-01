Marilyn J. Smith, 74, passed away at 7:33 pm on Friday, October 29, 2021 at her home in Bethalto.
She was born on May 10, 1947 in Alton; the daughter of the late Burns H. and M. Velva (Payne) Gross.
Marilyn married Glen Smith on September 2, 1966 in East Alton and he preceded her in death on December 12, 2011.
She was a member of Cornerstone Church where she was in charge of "Operation Christmas Child;" worked as a Respiratory Therapist for St. Anthony's Hospital. She was active with the "The Leisure World Ladies" group and enjoyed playing pinochle.
Marilyn is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Laura (Todd) Ballard of Moro; a son, David B. Smith of St. Louis; two granddaughters and their spouse, Hannah Grace (Luke) Settle of Wood River; Adelaide Joy (Cory) Howard of Brighton; a grandson, Andrey Nazarov Ballard of Moro; two cousins, Penny Wood of Memphis; and Jon Payne of Bethalto; and a dear friend, Cheryl Roberds.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 1 pm Tuesday November 2, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Rev. Erik Scottberg officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the 5A's or Hope Animal Rescue.
