Marie Lucille Schulz, 66, passed away at 3:18 am on December 4, 2021, at UP Health System in Marquette, MI.
She was born on September 20, 1955, in Carlinville, IL to James and Guida (Gilbert) Ryan.
Marie married John Schulz on June 8, 1974, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. He survives.
She was a member of Saint Peter Cathedral Catholic Church in Marquette, Michigan and worked as an administrative specialist in the healthcare industry.
Marie is survived by three daughters, Dorothy (Richard) Borror of Veedersburg, IN, Joyce (Jason) Biddinger of Houghton, MI, Jeanette (Jeremy) Howard of Montague, MI; a son, John B. (Kerry) Schulz Jr. of Marquette, MI; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several siblings, extended family members and good friends.
Family and friends will be received from 9am until time of prayer service at 930am, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton, IL. with Father Jeff Holtman as Celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the Masses at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton, IL.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.