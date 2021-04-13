Marie Katherine Johnson left to join her heavenly family April 9, 2021 at her family home in Dorsey. She was born July 17, 1931 on her families' farm to Katherine and Carl Johnson.
She married Leland F. Johnson, known to many as "Bud", at Emmaus Lutheran Church in rural Dorsey, on January19, 1952, and they celebrated 59 years together. They had two children, Deborah Lynn Gray (Edward) of Dorsey and Kurt Lee Johnson (Vivian) of Clinton, LA. she also had two step grandchildren, Carly Reader and Blake Gray; and two sisters-in-law, Eunice Johnson and Mary Johnson.
She was an active member at her church, serving in various roles as S.S. teacher, LWML member and enjoyed attending weekly Adult Bible class.
Marie graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1949, then went to work in downtown St. Louis for Lipson Shops main office. She would talk of her rides on the Interurban train that ran from Alton to downtown across the McKinley Bridge.
After her marriage to Bud, they bought an acre of land from her parents and built a stylish Mid-century home and planted many trees and plants to turn the grain field into a beautiful property.
Marie started working at The Winchester Cartridge Company in East Alton, IL, in the mid 50’s and then retired in 1993 after 39 years working in the Transportation Department, and #2 and #3 Storerooms. During that time she worked with committees to form the Olin Credit Union, now known as 1st Mid America Credit Union.
In 1990 she joined the Southwestern Illinois Daylily Society, which lead to her and her daughter, Debbie creating their small business Meridian Gardens. It provided years of fun and physical activity, which then led to becoming a founding vendor/ member of the Land of Goshen Market in downtown Edwardsville.
When Marie and Bud were not tending their gardens, they were traveling across the U.S. in their motor home taking pictures of many spectacular views. They also were very lucky to take several cruises, two of which traversed the east and west coasts of South America with numerous friends and relatives from the Dorsey area During the winters when they did less traveling, they would stay with their son Kurt in Louisiana, where Bud loved to go hunting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland (January 2012), and her sisters, Evelyn Ruppel, Dorothy Rull, and a brother, Robert Johnson.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to BJC Hospice Nurses and CNAs for their wonderful care and support through Marie's last stages of Alzheimer’s.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00pm at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey, IL
Burial will follow at Emmaus Lutheran Cemetery in Dorsey.
Memorials may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church or BJC Hospice.