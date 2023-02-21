Marianne DeFranco

Marianne (Mary) DeFranco, 65, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at her home in Bethalto.
Mary was born in Wood River on December 11, 1957, daughter of the late Charles and Marian DeFranco.
She went to St. Bernard’s grade school and was a 1975 Wood River High School graduate. Mary worked at Winchester Corp as an inspector for 38 years and retired in 2015. She enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball, trivia and gambling. Mary loved spending time with family and friends most of all.
She is survived by her niece Jennifer (Kevin) Marshall; nephews Michael (Amanda) Liedtke and Brian Liedtke; great nieces and nephews Roselyn Marshall, Calvin Marshall, Trenton Liedtke, and Hayden Liedtke; extended family, and many friends; including, Sherlyn Becker.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her sister Rose Marie Liedtke; and brother-in-law, Gregg M. Liedtke.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com