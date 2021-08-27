Marian P. Isenberg, 96, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, while at Hitz Home in Alhambra, IL. She was born June 17, 1925, in Moro, IL, the daughter of William and Pauline Bivens.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Maxine and Maurice Duncan; three sons, Ron and Janet Isenberg of Prairietown, Lennis and Arlene Isenberg of Staunton, and Ivan Isenberg of Staunton; a son-in-law, Paul Florentin of South Roxana; a sister-in-law, Joan Bivens; and several nieces and nephews.
Marian married Arnold F. Isenberg on February 20, 1944, in the Moro Presbyterian Church in Moro, IL.
Marian was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Marian was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Prairietown, a member of the Ladies Aide at the church, worked as a nurse’s aide at Alton Memorial Hospital and Staunton Hospital. She enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, ceramics, but especially enjoyed cooking meals for her family and helping her husband on the family farm.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold; a daughter, Wanda Florentin; an infant son, Kenneth Isenberg; a daughter-in-law, Jeannine Isenberg; and a brother, Leonard Bivens.
Visitation will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 9 am until time of service at 11 am. Christian burial will take place at the cemetery in Prairietown with Pastor Brandon Larson officiating. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown.
