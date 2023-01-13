Margot Wolff

Mrs. Margot Elisabeth Wolff of Alton, Illinois, passed peacefully from this life on the evening of January 5, 2023 in Alton. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Eastern Prussia. Her late husband of more than 30 years, Robert M. Wolff preceded her in eternal rest. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Eleanor Cantrell, Christel Nakano, and her brother, Winfried Steffens. Mrs. Wolff is survived by: Gunter Steffens of Winden, Germany; Gudrun Herrmann of Karisruhe, Germany, Wolfgang Karwatzki of Rheinstetten-Morsch, Germany; five children, Margot, Peggy, Robert, Michael, and Mark; six grandchildren, Tracie, William, Zachary, Rachel, Freya, and Eowyn; two great-grandchildren, William and Collier; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Mrs. Wolff devoted her life to supporting her husband’s career in the US Army. She also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America where she served as a den mother in Pack 45. A significant amount of her time was dedicated to multiple philanthropic pursuits including , the Elm Street Presbyterian Quilters, and working with Goodwill at its North Alton store.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
- Alton woman’s murder may be solved
- House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises
- Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting
- Village threatens to pull plug on fiber optics company
- More details in Alton woman’s murder
- Two transported after Macoupin County crash
- This is Human Trafficking Awareness Month
- Rachel Counts
- UPDATE - Missing man located