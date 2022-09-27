Margie Lorene Snelson, 77, passed away 6:30 am, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born October 14, 1944 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Corty Lee and Ruth (Williams) Moss.
She was married to Melvin "Bud" Snelson for 25 years before his death.
Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda Huber of Cottage Hills; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Carol Davis of Cottage Hills; sister-in-law, Bonnie Moss of Cottage Hills; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ronald Snelson; three brothers and five sisters.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, October 7 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.