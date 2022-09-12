Margie Benway

Margie Lee (Lubak) Benway, 87, passed away at 6:57pm on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on June 29, 1935, in Madison, Illinois, the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Rogenski) Lubak. She married Roger L. Benway, who preceded her in death, and were happily together for 63 years. Margie is survived by a daughter and son in law, Cheryl and James Prichard of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, a son and daughter in law, Steven and Darcy Benway of O’Fallon, Illinois, a granddaughter, Rebecca Benway, three grandsons, Matthew Benway, Bryan Prichard, Andrew Prichard, her sister and brother in law, Jeanette and Wayne Scannell, her brother and sister in law, Thomas and Judy Lubak, sister in law, Barbara Benway, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A graduate of Madison High School, Margie continued her education at Illinois State Normal University, now Illinois State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Education and Business. She enjoyed teaching 3rd grade at St. Mary’s School in Edwardsville and her work at Zimmerman Insurance Agency. Margie loved the outdoors and spent much time camping, sunning and reading on her swing. She loved watching movies and her daily soap operas. She followed all sports, and was a huge fan of the Cardinals, Blues and Iowa, Kansas and Mizzou university teams. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. The Very Reverend Jeffery Goeckner, VF, will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Metro East Humane Society.
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville Illinois