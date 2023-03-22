Margaret Pitchford

Margaret A. Pitchford, 84, devoted wife, and loving aunt, cousin, niece and friend died at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at her home in Alton. Born February 14, 1939 in Alton, she was the daughter of Powell and Fern (Miller) Barrow. Margaret was a member of the North Alton Southern Baptist Church. She taught school in Springfield, Illinois and later worked alongside her beloved mother-in-law at Glik’s Department Store in Godfrey, Illinois. On June 5, 1965, she married Barney Michael Pitchford in Alton. He survives. She is also survived by her nieces, Linda (Jim) Allen, Charlotte (Clint) Hill; nephews, Jeff, Craig, and Brian Hindelang, and several great nieces and great nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Bill Rendleman. Margaret will always be remembered for her generous nature and her thoughtfulness. She was known to never miss an occasion to send a greeting card. Those who received those cards treasured them. Margaret loved to read, and she loved animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed walking at the mall and had several walking buddies. She also enjoyed baking cookies and distributing them to family and friends. Most importantly Margaret loved helping others. She and her husband provided transportation and assistance to several friends throughout the years. In Margaret’s quiet way and with no thought of receiving credit, she made a positive impact on those whom she loved and those who loved her. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Sonny Renken and Pastor Steven Helfrich will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Home in Carmi, IL or the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Methamphetamine bust in Madison County
- Bill could chase rideshare companies out of state
- Three hurt in accident on East Chain of Rocks Road
- Convicted murderer wants trial in Madison County
- Alton man’s obit creates social media stir
- Highland man accused of killing infant son
- Expert evaluates Illinois’ massive unemployment benefits fraud from pandemic
- Scope of Illinois pension funds’ impact from recent bank turmoil unclear
- Godfrey Village Clerk dies
- Bill prohibiting cat declawing passed Illinois House