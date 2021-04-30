Margaret “Jeanette” Edelen, 87, died at 4:23 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Morningside of Godfrey. Born August 18, 1933 in Alton, she was the daughter of Paul Robert and Mary Elizabeth (Russell) Johnson. She graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1951. She married Kenneth C. Edelen on September 11, 1953 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2011. Mrs. Edelen was an election judge and precinct committee woman for many years. Surviving are four daughters, Donna Parker (Charles) of Alton, Shelia Beasley (Bill Bechtold) of Alton, Jane Bracht (Mike) of Auburn, Alabama, and Sarah Lewis (Mark) of Alton. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Casey Parker, Sarah Margaret Parker and fiancé Chris, Abby Burton (Scott), Sam Parker and fiancé Braden, Emily Furrow (Steve), Christopher Beasley (Trincy), Michael Bracht, Lucy Burch (Alex), Jimmy Bracht, Andrew Bracht, Madeline Lewis, Martha Lewis, Peter Lewis, and John Lewis, seven great grandchildren, Martin Clements, Quest Parker, Oliver Burton Theodore Burton, Erica Beasley, Kenneth Beasley and Austazia Parker as well as two great-great grandchildren and a sister, Susan Dierksen of Nokomis, FL. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Paul Johnson, a sister, Mary Alice Gray and a brother-in-law, Paul Dierksen. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where a memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School or the Autism Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
