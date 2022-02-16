Mulberry Grove, IL—Margaret Jane “Marge” Harris, 89, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at her home.
Born Jan. 29, 1933 in Springfield, IL, she was a daughter of Ray and Bertha (Morrison) Adams.
Marge worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for several nursing homes across the country, including Illinois, California, and Nevada. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidering and reading. She loved her children, and would always be there for them to do anything they needed.
She married Maurice Henry “Morris” Harris, Sr. on Oct. 20, 1966. He passed away Apr. 18, 1997.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Robinson of California; Linda May of Carlyle, IL, David Harris of Ohio, Michael Harris of Idaho, Thresa Kennedy of Mulberry Grove, and Anita M. Gibson of Carlyle; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; children Maurice H. “Bud” Harris, Jr., Robert A. Harris, Dennis Harris, Sharen Pfeiler, and Robert E. “Pat” Dennison; and several siblings.
Visitation will be at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton on Friday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com