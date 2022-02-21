Margaret Jeannine Garvey, 90, passed away at 7:15 pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton with family by her side.
She was born on October 20, 1931 in Calhoun County, IL, the daughter of Homer and Edna (Ringhausen) Zigrang.
Jeannine married Bernard June 16, 1951, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and he preceded her in death on April 17, 1996.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and graduated from Marquette Catholic High School. She worked as a seamstress for more than 70 years and worked at Paul's Fabric for 30 years and also worked for Stone Brothers Jewelers for over 20 years. She was a member of the Alton Motorboat Club, loved roses and playing cards and loved her grandchildren.
Jeannine is survived by two daughters, Colleen Garvey of Godfrey, IL, Cheryl (Dwight) Werts of Godfrey, IL, three grandsons, Nicholas (Brittany) Werts, Dan (Chris) Banks and Kyle (Stephanie) Glassmeyer, two granddaughters, Elizabeth (Brian) Campbell, and Courtney Glassmeyer ( Fiancé' Tyler Ganz), seventeen grandchildren, and great-grandchild; three sisters and a brother-in-law, and one brother and sister-in-law, Georgia Staten of Godfrey, Elizabeth Stutz of Fosterburg, Tom (Susan) Zigrang of Godfrey and Chris (Jerry) Drooker of Florida.
Visitation will be from 8 am - 9:30 am Monday, February 28, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Monday February 28, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Father Steven Janoski celebrant.
Burial will take place in the St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School.
