Margaret Eileen Reis, 75, passed away at 3:10 pm on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with her family by her side. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and best friend.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to helping others. A wonderful artist, self-taught, who could work in almost any medium. She was always so happy to use her talent to create for others. From Halloween floats, rehabbing houses to gorgeous wedding flowers, Margaret was extremely generous with not only her talent, but of her time.
A loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. Margaret was an integral part of everyday life for her children. She loved spending time at her beloved farm cooking big meals, fishing with her grandchildren and grooming horses. A doting grandmother who was always willing to teach and nurture. She loved the outdoors and entertaining, the beach, music and all animals. Especially her precious dogs Bailey
and BoBo.
Margaret is survived by her son Monty Hampton of St. Louis, his wife Beverly and grandsons Cody (27) and Dalton (22). Her daughter, Lorrie Isringhausen of Edwardsville, her husband Jason and granddaughters Madolyn (19) and Emerson (12). Amy Goodman and her husband Steve of Rosewood Heights. Jamie Doak of East Alton, her husband Eric and grandsons Kellin (21) and Brayden (17). Also, her devoted best friend of 62 years, Freddie Hartmann of Wood River. Who was her constant and confidant.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 30th from 4 pm - 8 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto, Illinois. A Memorial Mass will
be held at St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville at 3:30 pm on Friday, October 1st. Internment to Calvary Catholic Cemetery will be private.
Memorials can be made to Highland Animal Shelter in Highland, IL.
