Margaret Eichorn

Margaret Ann Eichorn, 51, of Alton, passed away on November 2, 2022.
She was born in Alton, Illinois on July 13, 1971.
After graduating high school, Margaret started working at Burt Shelter Care Home as a dedicated caregiver to the mentally challenged. She continued working in this field as a lifelong career because of the love and compassion she had for helping others.
Margaret is preceded in death by her father John Eichorn Jr., and her grandparents Daisy and Melvin Kruse, and Beulah and John Eichorn Sr.
She is survived by her fiance' David Hicks, her brother Andrew (Holly) Eichorn, nephews Devin and Drew Eichorn, and her uncle Paul (Debby) Eichorn.
She deeply loved her friends and family and will be greatly missed.
