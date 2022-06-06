Marcia Gihring

Marcia L. Gihring, 70, of Moro, Il passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:23 am at her home.
She was born on July 6, 1951, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Robert Dale Schulte and M. Bernice (Phillips) Schulte Haworth.
Marcia was a secretary at the Mississippi Valley Christian School in Alton, IL for several years. She was a former member of Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey where she was active in the choir. Marcia enjoyed reading, fishing, mushroom hunting, BBQing at her sisters, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her mother, Bernice Haworth of Bethalto, IL; a son, Jeff Gihring (Alicia) of Edwardsville, IL; a daughter, Melanie Dubach (Rob) of Godfrey, IL; two grandchildren, Jackson Dale Gihring and Rowan Samuel Gihring; and a sister, Linda Lack (Robert) of Shipman, IL.
Marcia was preceded in death by her father, Robert Dale Schulte; stepfather, Carl Haworth; and a grandson, Brennan Matthew Gihring.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Restore Network in Alton.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com