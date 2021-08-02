Marcella Rose Copeland, 90, passed away 5:40 am, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her daughter's residence.
Born October 1, 1930 in Winchester, she was the daughter of Jesse and Bessie (Emmons) Welch.
On June 14, 1957 in Indiana, she married Clyde "Gene" Copeland. He died April 25, 2017.
Surviving are a son, Dennis Haney of Bethalto; daughters, Patricia (Bob) Greer, Delores Jean Howard all of Edwardsville; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Darrin Copeland, Randy Copeland; daughter, Pam Shemwell; brother, Luther Welch; and three sisters, Beulah Owings, Margie Miller and Bertha Besterfeldt.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Tuesday, August 3 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.