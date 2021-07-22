Mandy Kay Tidwell, 34, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born in Wood River on June 11, 1987, the daughter of Ronnie J. and Barbara (Wiser) Tidwell.
She is survived by her father; children, Preston Delp, Waylen Kopsie, Larry and Gary McElhaney, Kayden and Junior Tidwell, Miley Ann, Kalyley and Marie Delp; brother, David Wiser; and sisters, Crystal (Jake) Delp and Michelle Kopsie.
She was preceded in death by her mother and brother, Ronnie Jake Tidwell, Jr.
No service has been scheduled at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.