Mallory Carter

Mallory LeeAnn Carter, 19, was united with Christ at 7:57 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Scott County, MO. She was born March 25th, 2003 in Alton, IL, the daughter of James "Jamie" and Linda (Bauser) Carter of Brighton, IL. She was a miracle baby, who survived five umbilical cord knots. Mallory was baptized and raised at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton, IL. Her faith grew participating in Encounter (Ecumenical Youth Choir), flourished at the St. John Henry Newman Center at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and strengthened at FOCUS Summer Projects in Maine, always referring to it as her "best summer ever." She loved bow hunting with her dad and watching Little House on the Prairie with her mom. Mallory loved to hike, kayak, and camp with her sister, sister-cousin, and friends. She enjoyed star gazing and water skiing. She would find facts about any topic you could imagine and share their inner workings in detail, so that you would also come to understand the "fun facts" too. She graduated from Southwestern High School in 2021. She was in her second year of studies at SEMO in Gape Girardeau, MO where she was studying Medical Lab Science with a double minor in Biology and Chemistry. She loved her friends at school and discovering her independence. Mallory loved many people and places completely. Along with her parents, she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer "Gigi" and Eli Gravert (St Louis, MO), her niece Naomi who is "her favorite person in the whole world"; Grandmother Janette Carter of Cottage Hills, IL; Uncle Jay Carter of Alton, IL; Uncle David (fiancé Monica) Carter of Cottage Hills; Aunt Karen (Shawn) Boyd of Alton, IL; Aunt Nancy (Matthew) Tague of Normal; IL; Aunt Shelley (Bob) Eichen of Godfrey, IL; her sister-cousin Meghan (Boyd) Austin of Greenville, IL and cousins: Leslie, Lindsey, Lauren, Kyle, Corey, Josh, Ryan; numerous friends, and her dog Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Leland and Marcella Bauser, James Carter, Peggy Carter; Uncle Ronald Bauser, and her dear friends Audrey Smith of Bridgeton, MO and Andrew Marcuzo of St Genevieve, MO.
"He determines the number of stars and calls them each by name." Psalms 147:4
Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St John Henry Newman Center, 512 N. Pacific St. Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or Shriners Hospital for Children.
