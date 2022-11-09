Charles Malcolm Russell, 77, passed away 3:40 am, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born October 22, 1945 in Harrisburg, he was the son of John Franklin "Frank" and Alice (Hancock) Russell.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, he worked as a machinist for Owens-IL Glass and then for Clark Oil/Premcor in Hartford before retiring.
Malcolm was a avid trap shooter and member of Edwardsville Gun Club. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
On November 4, 1971 in Wood River he married Nancy Melvin. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, John Russell (Nikkie Jones) of Chicago; daughter, Stephanie (Anthony) Orlandini of Wood River; four grandchildren, Morgan Russell (Bobby Slaon), Mallory (Dominic) Freidel, Tyler (Samantha) Orlandini, Ryan Orlandini; great grandchildren, Keegan, Ryker, and Lennon Sloan, Axl and Alice Freidel, Scarlet Orlandini; brother, Steve (Franny) Russell of Wood River; and sisters, Sheila (Jim) Sherwood of East Alton, Nancy Sue Schmidt of Rosewood Heights.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Russell.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, Monday, November 14 at First Baptist Church in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Tom Plogue will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.