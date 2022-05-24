80-year-old Mae Alice Colen was born January 11, 1942, in Caruthersville, MO. Mae departed this world peacefully on May 8, 2022. Memorial service will convene Thursday June 2, 2022, 2 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Services entrusted to Harrison Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center of Alton, IL.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect identified in Carlinville hit and run
- A different crop for the Great Godfrey Maze
- Madison man charged in Granite City murder
- Tornado touchdown in Kirkwood
- New date set to close ramp off 270 at 367
- Missouri man killed in Edwardsville crash
- Illinois schools demand local control with dwindling enrollment, achievement scores
- Illinois fuel retailers sue over pump sticker requirement that carries $500 daily fines for violations
- No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton
- Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles