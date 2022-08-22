Madeline Bradstreet

Madeline E. Bradstreet, 88, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Born March 29, 1934 in Catlin, IN, she was a daughter of George W. and Bernice (Baker) Tappy.
She married Elva G. “Al” Bradstreet Oct. 24, 1952 in Wood River. He passed away Nov. 3, 2011.
Madeline was a faithful and active member of the Wanda United Methodist Church. She enjoyed shopping, boating, travelling with her husband, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, David (Ronda) Bradstreet of Highland and Gary (Jackie) Bradstreet of Edwardsville; five granddaughters and their husbands, Melissa (Chad) LaCroix, Shelia (Robbie) Lutz, Sarah (Daniel) Klingemann, Amy (Mark) Whittet and Tara (Nic Inman) Bradstreet; 8 great grandchildren, Gavin, Dylan, Colin and Karly Lutz, Wyatt Knight, Audrey and Aiden LaCroix, and Ava Whittet; four sisters-in-law, Joyce Tappy of Glen Carbon, Carol Bradstreet and Shirley Smith, both of Galt, CA and Joyce Wadley of Bakersfield, CA; a brother-in-law, Marion Garrigus of Wood River; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Colleen McCleland, Kay Garrigus, and Marveline Knipping; and her brother, George R. Tappy.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 25 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at 12 p.m.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Wanda United Methodist Church.
