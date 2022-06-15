Mabel Wouk, 101, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on October 24, 1920, in Chicago, IL to Theodore and Stella (Golusinski) Twardowski.
She married Robert Wouk on April 18, 1942, in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on December 6, 1993.
Mabel was actively involved with the St. Anthony’s Auxiliary, SS. Peter & Paul Alter Society, Ursuline Convent Auxiliary, as well as various senior citizens organizations and community engagements. Outside of her beloved family, Mabel’s greatest joy was her 47 years of volunteer services with St. Anthony’s Healthcare.
Mabel is survived by a son, Robert (Nancy) Wouk of Oxnard, CA and son-in-law Arthur Tomerlin of Godfrey, IL; three granddaughters, Tara (William) Tseng of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, Victoria (Paul) Antriasian of Palmdale, CA and Julia (Ryan) Brown of San Diego, CA; a grandson, Chris (Donna) Tomerlin of Normal, IL; two great-grandsons, Nathan Tomerlin and Zachary Tomerlin; a great-granddaughter, Maddie Tseng, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
In addition to her husband, and parents, Mabel was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Tomerlin; a brother, Ted Twardowski and two sisters, Doris Zegler, and Leona Ketza.
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey, IL is entrusted with professional services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am on Friday, June 17, 2022, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton, IL. Father Jeff Holtman O.F.S., Celebrant.
A private burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
