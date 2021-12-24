M. Louise Moore, 88, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her residence.
Born on March 28, 1933 in Lutesville, MO, she was the daughter of Theodore "Ralph" and Chelma R. (Robbins) Stone.
First and foremost, Louise – known simply as Lou by those closest to her - was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made the people around her laugh.
Lou grew up in Lutesville and later moved to Alton, where she graduated as valedictorian of the 1951 class of Alton High School. She landed her first job as a switchboard operator with Bell Telephone as a teenager. As a young mother, she had the opportunity to travel the world with her family and even lived abroad for several years. Following an esteemed 25-year career as a claims representative for the Social Security Administration's downtown Alton branch, Lou retired to spend time with her loved ones.
Anyone who knew Lou was touched by her kindness, humor, and mild temperament. As persistent as she was caring, Lou was famous for keeping a detailed journal, writing down nearly every experience of her long life. She proudly kept every birthday, Christmas and Mother's Day card as a reminder of the family and friends who she treasured so deeply.
She is survived by two sons, Steven (Sue) Moore of Eastport, ME, Brian (Kim) Moore of Edwardsville; daughter, Julie (Erik) Doll of Munster, IN; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and niece, Jennifer Merlenbach.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jimmy Stone.
Visitation will be from 10am until the time of service at 11 am, Wednesday, December 29 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Randy Butler will officiate.
Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.