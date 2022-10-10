Lynn Evans, 65, passed away at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, MO.
Born June 24, 1957 in Alton, she was the daughter of Dolores Faye “Dee” (Davis) Dodson and Wyatt Dodson.
Lynn worked as an account executive for L’Oréal Fragrances and she was very passionate about her job and team. She lit up any room with her radiant smile and she was the life of any party. Lynn was always devoted to her family and friends. She enjoyed planting flowers, spending time with her family and friends and lounging poolside in the summer. If you were lucky enough to know her, you were immediately a part of her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Carrie (Chris) Carpunky of Alton and Jessica Evans of St. Peters, MO; two granddaughters, Katelyn Carpunky and Chelsea Evans and her fiancée Kasey Hull; and her brother, Scott Dodson of East Alton.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trevor Project.
