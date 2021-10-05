chester.jpeg

Lydia Irene Chester, 39, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Born Nov. 17, 1981 in Alton, she was the daughter of Marcia (Fry) Webb and Nicholas Panouzis. 

Lydia loved being a mother and was an amazing wife.  She loved watching her kids play sports and was very involved in school activities.  She enjoyed watching criminal justice-related television programs and absolutely loved rap music.

She married Nathan Chester on Aug. 20, 2005.  He survives. Also surviving are her mother, Marcia Webb; children, Annabelle Keeley Chester and Rilyn Irene Chester, both of East Alton, Layne Riley Chester and his girlfriend Alex of Alton; a sister, Dorian Webb of East Alton; a brother, Peter (Cherry) Panouzis of East Alton; grandmother, Leta Harshbarger of East Alton; mother-in-law Rebecca Chester of East Alton; and step grandparents, Richard and Shirley Webb of East Alton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Panouzis; and her sister-in-law, Lynnann Chester.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 7 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com