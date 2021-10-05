Lydia Irene Chester, 39, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Born Nov. 17, 1981 in Alton, she was the daughter of Marcia (Fry) Webb and Nicholas Panouzis.
Lydia loved being a mother and was an amazing wife. She loved watching her kids play sports and was very involved in school activities. She enjoyed watching criminal justice-related television programs and absolutely loved rap music.
She married Nathan Chester on Aug. 20, 2005. He survives. Also surviving are her mother, Marcia Webb; children, Annabelle Keeley Chester and Rilyn Irene Chester, both of East Alton, Layne Riley Chester and his girlfriend Alex of Alton; a sister, Dorian Webb of East Alton; a brother, Peter (Cherry) Panouzis of East Alton; grandmother, Leta Harshbarger of East Alton; mother-in-law Rebecca Chester of East Alton; and step grandparents, Richard and Shirley Webb of East Alton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Panouzis; and her sister-in-law, Lynnann Chester.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 7 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com