Luther Keller Sr.

Luther Pat Keller Sr. died May 8, 2022, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. The son of Charles J. Keller Sr. and Leveda Rebecca (Hudelson) Keller, he was born in Alton on August 29, 1949. He was 72 years old.
He is survived by his two sons, Luther Pat Keller Jr. of Bethalto, and Daniel Keller (Carolyn) of Mount Vernon, Ohio, as well as two grandchildren, Graham and Miranda. Also surviving him are his sisters, Leveda Gavin (Henry) and Deborah Sivia (Lonnie) of Bethalto, as well as many nieces and nephews who adored him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Myrtle Kates, and two brothers, Charles J. Keller Jr. and Thomas L. Keller Sr.
He worked at Olin. He served in the Army over 20 years, with his most notable service during Operation Desert Storm/Shield. He retired at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 and was proud of his military service.
He loved family gatherings. He loved all kinds of movies—classics, comedies, foreign sci-fi—and loved talking about them. He was an affectionate father, proud grandfather, and a caring sibling and uncle.
Visitation (will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, IL. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family (addressed to Dan Keller) to assist with medical expenses incurred while in the hospital.